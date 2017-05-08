Dining and Dashing Doesn't Work in the Facebook Era

In the world of dining and dashing, the dining side of things hasn’t changed that much, but thanks to technology, the dashing part is getting a lot harder than it used to be. A party of five in Wisconsin found that lesson out the hard way when a bar owner used a mix of security cameras and social media to get the group to pay up on their $110 tab.

This past Friday night, The Brass Tap in Greenfield took to its Facebook page to post the following warning: “To the guys who ran out on a $110 tab at a table tonight.... We will be coming for you and will soon post video and pictures and the authorities have been notified. You can come back in and pay or prepare to be prosecuted.”

When that tactic failed to get the bill paid, the bar took a more dramatic approach: The bar posted pictures of the dashers and offered a $30 gift card to anyone on Facebook who could help identify them. By Sunday morning, the post had been shared over 1,000 times and the would-be meal thieves were found. “Thank you social media community!” the bar followed up. “The five turned themselves in and came to pay off their tab and finish off the police report. They owned up to what they did and were remorseful. We consider this matter closed and appreciate everyone helping to close this case.” As a courtesy, the bar then removed the guilty parties pictures.

https://www.facebook.com/BrassTapGreenfield/posts/1932267967047913 To the guys who ran out on a $110 tab at a table tonight.... We will be coming for you and will soon post video and... Posted by The Brass Tap - Greenfield on Friday, May 5, 2017

For those wondering if this all might just be social media bluster, Greenfield Police Officer David Vitek corroborated the entire story, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and in the end, the dashers actually got off relatively easy. “The owner didn’t want to pursue the charges anymore,” said Vitek, who was reportedly at the bar when the group returned. “They got their social media shaming, so…”

So actually maybe they didn’t get off that easy: I guess it depends which you think is worse: social media shaming or jail? Either way, you’ll probably want to think twice about running out on your bill these days. Or if you do, at least delete your Facebook account first.

