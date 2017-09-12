Salt Bae's Signature Move Is an Unlockable Feature in 'Destiny 2'

The video game industry is getting in on the pop cultural worship of Instagram star and Turkish chef known affectionately as "Salt Bae." One of this year's most highly anticipated gaming releases, Destiny 2, features an unlockable animation based on the very same move that turned Turkish butcher and chef Nusret Gökçe into a viral sensation.

The emote—or an expressive character action not always meaningful to gameplay including mannerisms like facepalming, taunting, or dancing—is titled "Salty," and once purchased will allow players to "salt like Nusret."

Developed by Bungie and published by Activision Blizzard, Destiny 2 is a follow up to the 2014 hit Destiny. An online-only multi-player first-person shooter video game set in a mythical science fiction universe, players serve as Guardians of Earth's last city in this sequel.

The game was officially released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 last week, with a Microsoft Windows version scheduled to release worldwide on September 24.

You can watch a Destiny 2 character use the emote, a spectacular and near perfect emulation of the famed and fabulous sprinkling, in the video below.

Gökçe rose to international internet fame after an Instagram video of his classic "salt" move sprinkled its way across social media. His signature approach to salting earned him instant internet love with users fawning over both him and his uniquely sensual approach to cooking. Within a few days, the video had turned the Turkish chef into both a meme and a beloved icon of sophisticated seasoning.

Celebrities, TV personalities, and regular social media users attempted their own versions of the great "salting," and when a photo emerged of Gökçe salting for Leonardo DeCaprio, it nearly broke the internet.

The restaurateur, whose videos have been liked by millions, has establishments in Turkey and Dubai, and is known for appearing on camera looking polished and stylishly dressed as he illustrates how to cut and prepare meat.