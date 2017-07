Democrats Court Beer Geeks by Going After ‘Big Beer’ Monopolies

About six and a half years have passed since the Democrats last held control of both houses of Congress and the presidency, so it's no surprise the party is now looking to exercise control any way they can. This week, party leaders unveiled their latest rebrand, called “A Better Deal,” and somewhat unexpectedly, it includes a direct pitch to none other than craft beer drinkers.

Without delving too deeply into politics, this Better Deal has three main goals that can be summarized as better wages and jobs, a lower cost of living, and modernizing the economy. One of the key points of that second tenet is “We will crack down on monopolies and the concentration of economic power that has led to higher prices for consumers, workers, and small business.” The Dems even released an additional four page explanation about cracking down on monopolies, providing five specific examples: airlines, cable/telecom, food prices, eyeglasses, and the beer industry. On that last subject, the document openly offers support of craft brewers while taking shots at the industry’s proverbial and perennial punching bag, Anheuser-Busch InBev.

“As of 2016, five breweries controlled over 50 percent of global beer production compared to ten companies in 2004,” the statement reads. “Although there is a burgeoning craft brewery industry, these small businesses are under threat from large legacy brewers that are acquiring their craft competitors or trying to block craft brewers’ access to the marketplace. In the last year, InBev which owns Anheuser-Busch and is the world’s largest beer company, struck a deal to purchase SABMiller, the second largest. The companies have already announced that jobs will be cut as a result of the merger, and the resulting conglomerate will make it even harder for small, local breweries to compete.”