Delta is Partnering with Two of L.A.'s Hottest Chefs for New Onboard Menus

L.A. chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo are taking to the skies in their new partnership with Delta Air Lines. Soon, Delta One passengers flying from LAX to New York’s JFK or Washington D.C.’s DCA will be able to enjoy creations inspired by the chefs’ many Southern California restaurants.

The new menus will be reflective of dishes served at Shook and Dotolo’s ever-growing portfolio of eateries, including Animal, Son of a Gun and Jon & Vinny’s, and will feature local, fresh and seasonal ingredients.

"Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo are known for delighting diners at their restaurants through diverse offerings and familiar flavors presented in bold, unexpected ways," says Allison Ausband, Delta's Senior Vice President of In-Flight Service. "We are thrilled to bring their fare to the skies and offer a taste of some of Los Angeles' most popular restaurants to our Delta One customers.”

Shook and Dotolo will be the latest to board Delta's food program, along with Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality (Union Square Café, Gramercy Tavern, Daily Provisions) which currently creates daily meals for Delta One customers out of New York’s JFK. Similar to USH, Shook and Dotolo will utilize the catering arm of their business, Carmelized Productions, to develop and prepare the dishes destined for Delta One fliers.

With the new Delta partnership, Shook and Dotolo are truly busier than ever. Since first starring in their own shown on the Food Network in 2007 (the short-lived 2 Dudes Catering) the tandem has opened some of the most influential restaurants in L.A.’s ever-changing dining scene. Along with the aforementioned restaurants, they also co-own Trois Mec, Petit Trois and Trois Familia with chef Ludo Lefebvre. Additionally, they most recently opened Kismet, whose chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson were recently named F&W Best New Chefs.

While the exact launch date for the new menu has not been announced yet, come this fall the lives of those who make the cross country flight regularly will a little more delicious.