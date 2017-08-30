Delivery Guy Illegally Bikes Through Lincoln Tunnel, Blames It on an App

Though delivery has always had its obvious advantages, the market for bringing meals directly to people's door has exploded in recent years. Millennials love it. Restaurants want to be in on it. And a seemingly never-ending stream of startups continues to come and go hoping to fill the void. One side effect of this growth is that more and more people are needed to actually handle all of that delivery—some of which, by default, will probably be green to the game. So don't be surprised if you hear more stories like this: Last night, a food delivery guy in New York City was cited for illegally biking through the Lincoln Tunnel to get an order to New Jersey.

For those unfamiliar with the New York City landscape, the Lincoln Tunnel is one of two constantly crowded tunnels allowing traffic to cross between New Jersey and Manhattan. Despite being one of the few ways to cross the Hudson River, using bicycles or other "velocipedes" in the tunnel is actually prohibited by the Port Authority—a lesson a 26-year-old learned the hard way when he was stopped around 7:30 p.m. by Port Authority police in Weehawken, New Jersey, after traveling through the tunnel in an attempt to deliver food from a Manhattan business.

According to NJ.com, the delivery man blamed the mistake on his phone, which he said suggested the route. He even showed police the app "which supported his claim," according to Port Authority spokesman Joseph Pentangelo.

Though the whole incident probably left plenty of incredulous New York City drivers shaking their heads, the Port Authority said the biker's misadventure didn't cause any significant traffic issues. The delivery guy was, however, issued a traffic summons for trespass. No word as to whether the food delivery every actually arrived at its destination or what sort of review the customers left.