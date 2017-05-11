U.K. Chef Drama "Delicious" Will Debut Stateside May 26

If you’ve binged your way through all the most notable Netflix and Hulu series and are still hungry for another summer indulgence, Delicious might just be the show to sate your appetite. The soapy British drama premiered in the U.K. late last year, and is now being made available for the first time to American viewers via Acorn TV, which dubs itself “a North American streaming service focused on curating the best in international dramas, mysteries, and comedies.”

Starting May 26th you can follow the romantic, familial and back-of-the-house entanglements of Chef Leo Vincent (Game of Thrones’ Iain Glen) of Cornwall’s The Penrose hotel, and his ex-wife Gina Benelli (The Vicar of Dibley’s Dawn French), who, unbeknownst to the public, actually created the scintillating Sicilian dishes he serves.

Courtesy of Acorn TV

It’s worth it just to hear Iain Glen name Italian food in his roguish voice. Here’s an exclusive to Food & Wine look at the trailer:

In the premiere episode, it’s rumored a Michelin judge has been spotted in the area so Leo, once again sleeping around on his current wife Sam (Silent Witness’ Emilia Fox), must be at the top of his game. His “life is perfect but unfortunately it’s about to be completely and utterly screwed,” he says. The distraction of his latest marital infidelities threatens to get in the way of a career-making opportunity as the identity of his latest lover is discovered. The revelation also jeopardizes the relationship between his current and former wives and his two adult children (one from each marriage) who all, of course, have their own problems to work out. No spoilers, but at the end of the episode Leo makes a choice that upends the entire family and his business.

No, Delicious isn’t as nuanced as Downton Abbey or as expertly crafted as Mad Men (or even the plates featured in the series). In fact, it lays the drama on as thick as beef ragu from the get-go. But if you’re looking to delve into stunning southwest England scenery and exquisite food, it’s an indulgent respite from the reality shows and reruns the rest of your summer will likely be filled with. But perhaps the best part of signing up for Acorn TV to watch Delicious is the access to dozens of other original and previously-aired series from across the pond, with new shows added frequently. If you’re an anglophile in any capacity, this service is is perhaps your best entertainment destination.