D.C. Restaurant Offers Free Pizza to Journalists

Pi Pizza in Washington D.C. declared yesterday “Love a Journalist Day,” following an incident in which Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs alleged that Republican Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him into the ground after he asked a question about health care, according to a report by his paper. Gianforte, who was charged with misdemeanor assault, officially won the election early this morning.

“In light of the physical and figurative assaults on our journalists and real news, we at Pi want to thank the hardworking reporters, producers, editors, photographers, videographers and all those who deliver us critical and round-the-clock news,” the St. Louis eatery said in a tweet showcasing the deal.

Though the altercation between Jacobs and Gianforte has received the most attention, he is most certainly not the first journalist to endure an attack at the hands of a disgruntled politician.

As the Washingtonian reports, an Alaska Dispatch News reporter said a state senator in Wasilla slapped him across the face inside the state’s capitol building. Just a few days ago, another reporter said that he was pinned against a wall after trying to ask a member of the Federal Communications Commission a question in Washington.

And who could possibly erase from their memory the now-infamous media “is the enemy of the American people,” Trump tweet.

With such violent forces working against them, journalists will probably need a more than pizza to help them get through this administration, but a free meal to help fuel the midnight oil is a good start.

But maybe pizza places wouldn’t need to offer up free food to hungry reporters if people just stopped pushing them around.

The gesture is kind, regardless, and anyone publicly speaking out in defense of the press is a welcome voice among many others that are hostile. Plus, could anyone really say no to free pizza? We think not.