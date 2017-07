Dark Chocolate Twix Bars Are Finally Here

If you think there’s no way to improve on a classic candy bar, you might be wrong: Twix is rolling out an all new flavor called Twix Dark. It’s the same concept as the original Twix: a layer of crunchy shortbread and caramel, this time encased in a thick coating of dark chocolate.

Two limited edition flavors will also be returning: Twix White is course made with white chocolate, and will also be back in stores this November. Meanwhile you’ll be able try another version which replaces the traditional caramel with a layer of peanut butter in September.

White chocolate may be making a comeback in 2017: Back in March, rumors swirled that M&Ms might make their white chocolate candies a permanent part of their line-up.