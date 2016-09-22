- How Drinking Wine Benefits Your Brain
Daphne Oz Is Coming To The Food & Wine Test Kitchen
Catch The Chew co-host and cookbook author this Friday!
Daphne Oz seems to do it all. She’s an Emmy-award winning co-host of the cooking-themed talk show The Chew, she has a brand new cookbook that came out on Tuesday and she’s coming to the Food & Wine Test Kitchen this Friday to demo her recipes on Facebook Live.
Daphne’s new cookbook The Happy Cook is all about making home cooking fun and relaxing. Among the 125 recipes in the book, you’ll find dishes like coconut-mango pancakes, Philly cheesesteak quesadillas, apricot-rosemary glazed lamb chomps and more.
This Friday, tune in to Food & Wine’s Facebook Live to see Daphne creating two delicious salads from her new book: Bomb Broccoli Salad and Thai Nicoise Salad. We’re going live at 4:00 p.m. ET!