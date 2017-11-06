Daniel Humm Ran the New York City Marathon Surprisingly Fast

Among the 50,000 people that ran the New York City Marathon over the weekend, there were likely plenty of hardworking cooks and kitchen staff. None, however, are as accomplished and well-known as Daniel Humm, chef at the 2017 best restaurant in the world, Eleven Madison Park.

Humm, who is 41 and still clearly dedicated to both fitness and food, brought along some of his staff—a crew of 25 extremely dedicated individuals from Eleven Madison Park, The NoMad and Made Nice—to run with him in the marathon under the team name Make It Nice Running Club, to benefit the charity No Kid Hungry. It was, however, the head chef himself who turned out to be—once again—the real champion.

This has been such an incredible year and to be here @nycmarathon with my team is beyond exhilarating. It makes me feel so blessed to work and today to run with my friends. #makeitnice A post shared by Daniel Humm (@danielhumm) on Nov 5, 2017 at 5:35am PST

It may not seem fair, given that he runs what is considered the best restaurant in the world today, but yes, Humm is really great at marathons, too. Consider this: Shalane Flanagan, the first U.S. woman to win the marathon in 40 years, finished the 26-mile run in two hours and 26 minutes. According to Runner’s World, Humm ran the marathon in three hours and 12 minutes. To be fair, this is the third time that the Swiss chef has run the New York City Marathon, so he’s had some practice.

Finisher my 26th 26.2, 12th this yr, 7th @nyrr #TCSNewYorkCityMarathon! My fastest NYC ever. @Tiki.Barber edged me out by 3mins! Congrats @KevinHart4real 4 solid time! A post shared by Yasir Salem (@yasir_salem) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

Yasir Salem, a competitive eater, also ran the marathon, finishing in four hours and 41 minutes. Salem participates in the Ironman triathlon, and New York City Marathon was his 12th marathon this year alone. In September, he appeared in Runner’s World magazine, where he confessed that he would never take part in an eating contest before a marathon, but that he wouldn’t “mind doing Ironman and then an eating contest.”

If these guys, who are so dedicated to food that they’ve built their whole lives around it, can totally crush a 26-mile running contest in under five hours, the least you can do is start thinking about starting that New Year's resolution to exercise more a little early.