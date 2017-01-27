Daniel Humm and Will Guidara to Open "Casual" Restaurant in Westfield's World Trade Center Mall

If you've got Eleven Madison Park tastes on an Applebee's budget, we've got good news for you.

Renowned New York chefs Daniel Humm and Will Guidara will be taking their three-Michelin-star talents to Westfield World Trade Center with a "new casual restaurant."

With this opening, the newest addition to the Make It Nice hospitality group portfolio, the duo will join the ranks of Mario Batali’s Eataly, Daniel Boulud’s Epicerie Boulud and Marc Forgione’s Lobster Press to offer Oculus shoppers and commuters another affordable (and presumably delicious) dining option.

"We could not be more thrilled to team up with Westfield in this historic and remarkable location," said chef Daniel Humm in a statement. "Bringing our food and hospitality into the Oculus at World Trade Center—an incredibly important and iconic addition to our city—is extremely humbling, we're so excited to be a part of it!"

The 7,000 square-foot project is slated to open in 2018.

"At Westfield, the opportunity to contribute to the revitalization, renewal, and restoration of Lower Manhattan continues to be a passion and point of pride for us all. We are driven by a commitment to bring to the people of this community a place all their own—a place combining fashion, culture, arts, entertainment, and absolutely fantastic food," said William Hecht, Westfield's chief operating officer. "That's why our partnership with Chef Daniel Humm and Will Guidara is so exciting. They are two of the most energetic, creative, and forward-thinking restaurateurs in the world. With the team from Make It Nice joining Eataly, Hawksmoor, Epicerie Boulud, and Lobster Press—Westfield World Trade Center will be a dining destination unlike any other in New York City."

While patrons shouldn't expect the same decadent menu as at the world's third best restaurant and its sister establishment, The NoMad, spending a day at this massive new downtown mall is about to get even more delicious.