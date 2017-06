CVS Is Hiding Candy So Customers Won't Buy It

In their ongoing effort to become the healthiest drugstore, CVS has decided to move its candy to the back of the store, making it just a little bit harder for shoppers with a sweet tooth to indulge in sugary snacks.

The Wall Street Journal reports that CVS stores will start testing out a new layout in which candy and cookies are being moved to the middle and back of the store. Pretzels, nuts, and dried fruit will replace those unhealthy foods in the front of the store.

But don't worry: you’ll still probably be able to find those “impulse buys” such as small bags of candy, chocolate bars, and gum at the register.