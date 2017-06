Customs Finds 7 Pounds of Live Snails in Box Labeled ‘Shoes and Honey’

Who hasn’t occasionally got a craving for a foreign delicacy? However, if you’re hankering happens to be for seven pounds of contraband Mediterranean snails, US Customs and Border Patrol wants you to know they have their eye on you.

Earlier this week, CBP in Philadelphia announced that it had confiscated seven pounds of live chocolate-band snails in an express international parcel going from Italy to Hartford, Connecticut. The contents were labeled – of all things – as “shoes and honey.” Indeed, an image of the opened shipment showed that the snails were somewhat clumsily packaged in two old, taped up shoeboxes – except for those determined snails who were already trying to escape, of course. Traces of honey, meanwhile, are nowhere to be seen. Maybe saying the package contained “shoes and chocolate” would have been a bit more mischievous?

Beyond simply finding a bizarre and incorrectly declared package, CBP agriculture specialists were especially concerned seeing as this Eobania vermiculata species of the terrestrial chocolate-band snail is considered an invasive one. The snails are a “potentially serious threat as a pest,” according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute, which can attack vineyards and crops. “Therefore it has been suggested that this species be given top national quarantine significance in the United States.” Yes, extra thanks to the CBP for helping to protect our wine!