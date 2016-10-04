Customers Have Been Scamming Uber Eats For Tons of Free Food

A coupon for $10 in free food delivery credits sounds like a pretty good deal. But what's an even better deal? A few hundred bucks in free delivery credits. And, as a number of tricky UberEats customers have figured out, the brand's customer-friendly model has made scooping up the freebies a piece of hand-delivered cake.

The food delivery service—an offshoot of the popular ride sharing app—has expanded quickly since launching as a standalone application in early 2016, and recently expanded to many major cities outside of the U.S. including London. However, Uber's own customer-is-always-right attitude may have given too much free rein to its users across the pond, according to one Londoner and Business Insider writer.

Writer Rob Price claims that he, and other similarly crafty customers, have managed to get hundreds of dollars in UberEats deliveries at very little cost to themselves. The key to these freebies lies within Uber's generous policy regarding order hiccups like delivery delays. According to Price, a complaint regarding a delivery delay—even one as small as a minute past the expected delivery time—can often result in £30 ($38) of app credits, even if the original meal cost less.

When UberEats first launched in London in June 2016, they offered £10 ($13) in free food credits to British diners, in hopes of luring some business away from their competitors in the crowded delivery game. The wiley Rob Price and others parlayed those vouchers into free meal after free meal by manipulating their apologetic crediting system to their advantage.

While Price himself has managed to order nearly £200 ($254) in free food, that number pales in comparison to another sneaky snacker referred to only by ‘Sonia.’

Sonia managed to rack up over £460 ($586) in complaint freebies with her boyfriend, saying, "it is very very rare that the food come on time; it is always a few minutes late." However, the company eventually caught wind of Sonia's unusual frequency of complaints—and blatant "malicious use of promotions"—and deactivated her account, only to reinstate it with a warning that should she ever try any credit shenanigans again she'd be booted for good.

Now that the brand is aware of the credit scam, it's uncertain how long the generous credits will be harvested by users. But for now, calling in a 10 minute delay on your burger and fries could mean a free lunch tomorrow.