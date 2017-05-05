Cupcakes Bouquets and More: 5 Weird and Wonderful Food Gifts for Mom This Mother's Day

The best gifts are the ones you can eat. Everyone knows that. But if you don’t have time to whip out parchment paper and measuring cups this Mother’s Day, and a trip for a perfect brunch is also out of the cards...never fear. There are still a few impressive (and impressively delicious) things you can do to make Mom’s day. Check out a few of our favorite promotions for 2017 below.

A bouquet of doughnuts

Flowers are nice, but you can’t eat them. (Or...can you?) Anyway, if Tim Horton’s has anything to do with it, you won’t have to choose between a bouquet of beautiful blooms and something edible, anyway. Just in time for Mother’s Day, the coffee and donut chain is debuting its “Timbits Donut Bouquet.” It’s exactly what it sounds like it is: A bouquet of 24 donut holes. “At Tim Hortons restaurants, we believe that all mothers deserve a gift that is as sweet as they are,” executive vice president of Tim Hortons U.S., Felipe Athayde, said in a press release. Available at participating stores on Mother’s Day, $7.99

A bouquet of...cupcakes!

If you’re simply above doughnut holes and want to go all-in on the most epic, edible, flower-inspired Mother’s Day gift there is...go for a Baked Bouquet. The self-proclaimed “bakery florist,” headquartered New Jersey, creates stunning replicas of floral bouquets using cupcakes and faux stems and leaves. “Cupcake Bouquets,” the company’s website currently reads on its homepage. “Because yo mama deserves flowers that don’t die.” You can also use the code “YO MAMA” for 15 percent off in the Mother’s Day section of the site, if you can manage to type that out with a straight face. The store ships to certain parts of New Jersey and several New York City neighborhoods. Prices vary, bakedbouquet.com

Marshmallows with her face on them

Marshmallows are the sweet treat that never goes out of style, and if you manage to get a 9-pack of them featuring photos of your mom, then you, my friend, have officially won Mother’s Day 2017. Boomf can help you there. The company specializes in printed marshmallows. Pretty great, right? Fun fact: The company was started by Kate Middleton’s brother. We’re not sure you need any more incentive than that. $19.50, boomf.com

The “Mother Pucker” kit

For the mother who’s a little less into cupcakes and flowers and a little more into, uh, alcohol, you’ve got some options, too. Our favorite is the “Mother Pucker” kit from Mouth. Besides the name, which is reason enough to splurge on this kit, it’s also got all the things she needs to whip up a tropical-inspired cocktail in no time. The bag includes Greenbar Craft Distillery’s Fruitlab Organic Orange Liqueur, a Blanco Tequila made by Tequila Arette, and a set of stemless wine glasses. As Mouth’s description of the item aptly concludes, “Call a babysitter — Mom’s gonna need one.” $92.50, Mouth.com

A trunk filled with candy

A few Hershey’s kisses are sweet and all, but there’s only one surefire way to guarantee yourself some brownie points: Lug an entire trunk of candy home. Sugarfina’s making that possible with their aptly-named “Mother’s Day Candy Trunk.” Featuring 20 of their most beloved candy cubes, the trunk is lined with velvet and features a leather handle and brass corners. “This beautiful blue trunk is a signature keepsake long after the candy is gone, perfect for storing and displaying jewelry, tea, curios and more,” reads the description on the candy chain’s website. That’s good, because it’ll cost you an arm and a leg. But, hey. Anything for mom. (You can always grab one of their candy flowers for an equally impressive, but much less expensive.) $195, sugarfina.com