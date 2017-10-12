Cupcakes and Cashmere Launches Limited Edition Cookie

Cupcakes and Cashmere, the unapologetically feminine lifestyle blog run by Emily Schuman, which some readers may remember from the early days the Internet’s fashion blogs (it’s been around since 2008), is making moves in the world of desserts. Schuman already has a line of clothing, bedding, and lighting, and now she’s getting her own cookie.

Courtesy of Rebecca Antuña

To create the limited-edition treat, named the All of the Above cookie, Cupcakes and Cashmere teamed up with Karen Krasne, the pastry chef and owner of the San Diego bakery Extraordinary Desserts.

The cookie is a chocolate-centric mashup of delicious-sounding dessert flavors: It's made with dark chocolate as it’s base, filled with chunks of white chocolate and caramelized cocoa nibs, and is finished with just a touch of sea salt on top, and uses as an elegant—and slightly over-the-top garnish—edible gold leaf.

Schuman said that when she’s at a bakery she’s tempted to order “all of the above,” hence the cookie’s moniker. She admits that she has a “huge sweet tooth”—a whole section of her blog is dedicated to recipes for, among other treats, homemade soft serve and candied rose petals. Cupcakes and Cashmere even has its own line of candy.

All of the Above will launch on October 18, at the bakery and online, and the cherry on top of this sweet deal is that 25 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the cookie will benefit the “Global Fund for Women, a non-profit organization that advocates for gender equality, standing up for human rights of women and girls,” according to a joint statement from the two companies.

“We love that [Cupcakes and Cashmere] shares our philosophy of celebrating women,” Krasne said. “With the cookies benefiting the Global Fund for Women, we couldn’t imagine a better way to enjoy a special treat while also giving back."