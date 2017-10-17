Hostess Made a Cupcake Car and Wants You to Guess How May Cupcakes Fit Inside

A seemingly unlikely team-up between Hostess Brands snacks and the ride-sharing network Zipcar is delivering a sweet ride and an even sweeter prize for drivers and cupcake fans in honor of National Chocolate Cupcake Day.

Zipcar—the world's leading car-sharing company—and Hostess, one of America's most recognizable bakery brands, are partnering up as part of a National Chocolate Cupcake Day celebration. Twitter users, Hostess lovers, and Zipcar members alike will have the opportunity to celebrate the holiday, held annually on October 18, by driving in a cupcake-inspired Zipcar, as well as earning the chance to win a year's supply of Hostess Brands Chocolate Cupcakes.

Zipcar is offering its members the exclusive experience of driving in its National Chocolate Cupcake Day themed ride, aptly nicknamed "Hostess Chocolate Cupcakes" in the app. The Ford Focus hatchback can be reserved anytime between Tuesday, October 17 and Thursday, October 19 for those who live in or are traveling to the Boston, Massachusetts area. Modeled after a Hostess Chocolate Cupcake, the hatchback's chocolate brown exterior is adorned with a 3-D replica of the cupcake's signature "Original Squiggle." Meanwhile, the interior features a white fuzzy steering wheel cover, complimentary fluffy seat covers, and a chocolate scented air freshener, mimicking the snack cake and its cream filling.

If the ride isn't sweet enough, you can also earn a shot at winning enough cupcakes to hold you over until next National Chocolate Cupcake Day. But in order to win, you'll have to play a numbers game and get a registered Twitter account. To enter, tweet the hashtag #BuckleYourSweetBelt anytime between Tuesday, October 17 at 12 a.m. ET and Thursday, October 19 at 3 p.m. ET with your guess as to how many cupcakes can fit into that specially-designed chocolate cupcake-inspired Zipcar.

Any account on the social media platform is eligible to win, and one winner will be selected by Friday, October 27 and then notified via Twitter about their cupcake winnings. There's really no sweeter way to spend your National Chocolate Cupcake Day.