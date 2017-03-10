Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

‘Crunch Berry’ Beer Is the Latest Crazy Brewery Concoction

Food & Wine: Cap'n Crunch

© Amazon / Jack Andersen / Getty Images
By Mike Pomranz Posted March 10, 2017

Maybe to have alongside your morning coffee?

In my lifetime, we’ve gone from hops being a novel ingredient in beer (yes, I realize all beers have hops, but come on, how excited were you about hops in 1991?) to the current race to put every single thing on planet Earth in a beer. We’re reaching the literal “it’s all been done before” threshold pretty rapidly. Recently, brews have made waves for including everything from Oreos to freakin’ bonsai trees!

brightcove-video:5289446717001

This week, Massachusetts’ Somerville Brewery Company has caught the media’s attention thanks to a beer they’re about to release called “Saturday Morning” – a Belgian ale made with Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries breakfast cereal. It’s certainly not the first breakfast cereal beer: Hell, Colorado’s Black Bottle Brewery has an entire series of beers brewed with cereal, fittingly called “Cerealiously.” Iterations of that brew have used everything from Count Chocula to Cinnamon Toast Crunch to even regular old Cap’n Crunch. But we’re sure as heck not going to get to literally everything by not using Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berry too.

Related

Somerville told Beverage Daily the production was “pretty straightforward,” starting with a Belgian-style base and adding the cereal at the same time as the rest of the grains. “We also added a good amount of flaked corn to the mash in order to add smoothness to the body and further emphasize the cereal-like overtones,” said co-founder Caitlin Jewell. “In terms of the brewing process, the Crunch Berries are just one more grain and sugar source for the wort.”

Another thing that makes Saturday Morning a bit more unique is its choice of style – a Belgian Tripel, which the brewery said it thought would pair well with the fruity cereal. “Captain Crunch is a light oat, wheat and corn cereal so we never considered going darker,” Jewell told Beverage Daily. Interesting. Usually I would just pair Crunch Berry with milk.

The 9 percent ABV brew is set to launch at the end of the month, offered exclusively as 11-ounce pours in the brewery’s taproom. According to Somerville’s website, the brewery opens before noon on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, meaning on those days, patrons can still squeeze in Saturday Morning Belgian Ale as part of their complete breakfast.

Previous
Chef Sarah Grueneberg's 5 Tips for Better Homemade Pasta
Next
Please Be Careful If You Eat Fire Paan
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.