‘Crunch Berry’ Beer Is the Latest Crazy Brewery Concoction

In my lifetime, we’ve gone from hops being a novel ingredient in beer (yes, I realize all beers have hops, but come on, how excited were you about hops in 1991?) to the current race to put every single thing on planet Earth in a beer. We’re reaching the literal “it’s all been done before” threshold pretty rapidly. Recently, brews have made waves for including everything from Oreos to freakin’ bonsai trees!

This week, Massachusetts’ Somerville Brewery Company has caught the media’s attention thanks to a beer they’re about to release called “Saturday Morning” – a Belgian ale made with Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries breakfast cereal. It’s certainly not the first breakfast cereal beer: Hell, Colorado’s Black Bottle Brewery has an entire series of beers brewed with cereal, fittingly called “Cerealiously.” Iterations of that brew have used everything from Count Chocula to Cinnamon Toast Crunch to even regular old Cap’n Crunch. But we’re sure as heck not going to get to literally everything by not using Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berry too.

Somerville told Beverage Daily the production was “pretty straightforward,” starting with a Belgian-style base and adding the cereal at the same time as the rest of the grains. “We also added a good amount of flaked corn to the mash in order to add smoothness to the body and further emphasize the cereal-like overtones,” said co-founder Caitlin Jewell. “In terms of the brewing process, the Crunch Berries are just one more grain and sugar source for the wort.”

Another thing that makes Saturday Morning a bit more unique is its choice of style – a Belgian Tripel, which the brewery said it thought would pair well with the fruity cereal. “Captain Crunch is a light oat, wheat and corn cereal so we never considered going darker,” Jewell told Beverage Daily. Interesting. Usually I would just pair Crunch Berry with milk.

The 9 percent ABV brew is set to launch at the end of the month, offered exclusively as 11-ounce pours in the brewery’s taproom. According to Somerville’s website, the brewery opens before noon on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, meaning on those days, patrons can still squeeze in Saturday Morning Belgian Ale as part of their complete breakfast.