'Covfefe' Could Live On As Beer or Coffee

Covfefe: Whatever it is, it's here to stay. And soon, you might be able to drink it.

The word—er, wannabe word—went viral last week after it was tweeted accidentally by Donald Trump, who had perhaps intended to type out the word "coverage."

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," his nonsensical final draft read. Naturally, Twitter immediately adopted the word into its lexicon, hashtagging it until it could be hashtagged no more.

But as any savvy businessperson would note, the tweet is worth more than a meme (or millions of memes, as it were). It's likely worth a ton of money, too.

That's why, as TMZ reports, "more than a handful of would-be entrepreneurs have filed legal docs to lock down the right to slap covfefe on shirts, sweaters, tank tops, pants, socks and all the other typical clothes for men, women and children." But lest you think America is lacking in the imagination department, think again. "There's also talk of cranking out covfefe leisure suits, PJs, panties, thongs, bras and even clogs. Also, at least one brewery has also filed to attach it to a beer — while another guy wants it for a coffee brew."

Advertisement

Don't believe TMZ? See for yourself.

We have to say we're might have expected the possibility of Covfefe Coffee. It's a natural fit, after all; "covfefe" looks (and, depending on how you pronounce it, sounds) nearly identical to "coffee." Who didn't see this one coming? The trademark application would cover both "coffee and coffee substitutes" as well as "coffee-house and snack-bar services." Coffee substitutes? Is Covfefe the new Sanka?

Meanwhile, Barley Forge Brewing Company is vying for Covfefe beer.

If anyone would respect the forward-thinking nature of these businesspeople, it's Trump himself, who knows a thing or two about branding trademarks. After all, his campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," was originally used by Ronald Reagan in 1980. But as Trump noted, "He didn't trademark it."