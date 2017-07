Could Probiotics Produce Safer Meat? Pew Thinks So

When we purchase meat and poultry at the grocery store or our local farmer's market, we hope it's safe to consume. But the statistics of unsafe foods can seem pretty alarming: contaminated meat and poultry cause some two million illnesses—accounting for 40 percent of all bacterial foodborne diseases—in the U.S. each year. But as a new report by the Pew Charitable Trusts reveals, there's a lot farmers and government can do to help.

And that's a very good thing: in a decade—the period between 2005 and 2015—about 207 million pounds of meat and poultry was recalled in the U.S. due to salmonella, listeria, or E. coli contamination. Of course, as Pew notes, that's a very small fraction of the nation's meat supply, but half of all meat recalls are because of potential contamination of these bacteria.

The illnesses contaminated meat can cause are expensive, too. Pew estimates some $2.5 billion is spent on medical costs because of consumption of contaminated poultry, $1.9 billion for pork, and $1.4 billion for beef. (If you're counting, that's almost $6 billion spent each year.)