Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Could Frozen Vegetables Be More Nutritious Than Fresh?

Food & Wine: frozen vs non frozen vegetables

© BravissimoS / Getty Images
By Jillian Kramer Posted April 20, 2017

Science says yes.

Let's all admit it: It is so much easier to add a bag of frozen broccoli to our grocery carts than comb through piles of florets to find one perfect green bunch—only to take it home and spend precious minutes trimming its leaves and stalks, and cut it into bite-size pieces to steam or sauté. But removing all that work—by buying broccoli in a bag, ready to pop into the microwave or in a pan—definitely feels like cheating.

But could buying frozen veggies actually have an upside?

brightcove-video:5339322759001

 

A new study shows that many vegetables and some fruits are just as nutritious when they come from the freezer section—and often, they're even better for us than the fresh variety. So go ahead and cheat away.

For two years, University of Georgia researchers analyzed the various nutritional values—i.e., vitamin C, vitamin A, and folate levels—of broccoli, cauliflower, corn, green beans, green peas, spinach, blueberries, and strawberries. For the study, the produce was stored in three ways: fresh, refrigerated, or frozen.

Related

The research, which will be published in June's edition of the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis, shows that all vegetables and fruit—whether fresh, refrigerated, or frozen—have essentially the same nutritional value. But often, frozen veggies and fruits have even higher levels of nutrients than other varieties.

"When considering the refrigerated storage to which consumers may expose their fresh produce prior to consumption, the findings of this study do not support the common belief of consumers that fresh food has significantly greater nutritional value than its frozen counterpart," the researchers write.

Now, here's the all-too-common-rub: The research was sponsored, in part, by the Frozen Food Foundation, which has an obvious stake in proving frozen foods are just as good as fresh. But still, the research holds some promise. If Veggies and fruit are frozen at their freshest points, a process called fresh freezing, it found that they hold on to those nutrients once they're in the freezer.

Previous
Wall Street Is Still Positive Increased Pot Use Will Hurt Beer Sales
Next
What to Do If You Burn Your Toast
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.