Could a Drink a Day Keep Diabetes Away?

New research claims might give you another reason to head to happy hour. Scientists say that indulging in an alcoholic beverage up to four times each week could significantly lower your risk of diabetes.

A team of researchers analyzed the drinking habits of some 70,000 Danish adults over the course of about five years. In that time, 859 men and 887 women were diagnosed with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Interestingly, those people drank less often than the participants who experienced the least risk of developing the disease. In fact, the scientists say, men with the lowest diabetes risk drank an average of 14 units of alcohol a week, while women in the same category indulged in nine units in that same amount of time. That led scientists to conclude "consumption of alcohol on three to four days weekly was associated with significantly lower [diabetes] risk in men and women" compared to those who drink one or fewer days a week.

Just how much can you lower your diabetes risk? Moderate but regular drinking could reduce a man's risk by 27 percent and a woman's risk by 32 percent.