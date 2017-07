Confused Customer Tries to Return Butternut Squash He Thought Was Cheese

Recently, SB Nation writer James Dator witnessed an extraordinary sequence of events unfold at his local grocery store: A man entered the store holding a package of cubed butternut squash. He approached the customer service desk, and demanded that he be able to return the box of squash. His reasoning? He thought it was cheese.

Dator chronicled the incident on his Twitter account: The man, who assumed he had purchased a box of cubed cheese, (although Dator claims the squash could only be purchased in the produce section of the grocery store, which is no where near the store’s dairy department) could be forgiven for making the visual mistake. However, Dator says the man was initially denied a return because the box was open—clearly a safety concern at an establishment that sells food. The man did not back down.

https://twitter.com/James_Dator/status/888879298349867009 A very confused man is attempting to return his open diced butternut squash because he thought it was a giant box of cubed cheese. — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

Dator explains that the container of squash was clearly as marked as such, leaving little room for the man to believe he had actually purchased a box of cheese. None-the-less, the man preservered until the grocery store employees, now huddled around him, agreed to give him his money back.