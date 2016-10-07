This Company Is on a Mission to Prevent Food Allergies in Kids

Is it possible to stop food allergies before they even begin? That's the question one startup is out to answer with a new form of unique edible creations geared towards kids. Though still in its infancy, Before Brands, which launched on Wednesday morning, has already attracted over $13 million in investments from a number of major figures in the tech world with their innovative approach to ending allergies, Forbes reports.

According to Before Brands co-founder and pediatrician, Dr. Kari Nadeau, the young company is out to tackle the allergy issue in a way that's never been attempted: before they even develop. Their means of early allergen prevention lies in a number of potential products—including "edibles" and "topicals" that contain certain allergens themselves—which will be fed to kids from as early as 6 months in order to develop a resistance to those allergies.

In recent studies, scientists have found that this preemptive resistance can be fostered when the immune system is introduced to an allergen early on, which results in a lower chance of experiencing a negative reaction later. Nadeau, who is also the director of the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research and a mother of five herself, has conducted a number of clinical studies on the development of food allergies in relation to genetics and environmental conditions. Her findings on how early exposure to allergens can prevent reactions later in life were the basis of Before Brands' mission, which "aligns with independently generated evidence in support of 'early and often' introduction of typical allergenic foods, like peanut and egg, in infant diets."

Before Brands CEO Ashley Dombkowski hopes the company's products will help to ease the growing allergy epidemic among children. "We're taking a very holistic view on how we can deliver science-based value to parents," she says. Supporters of this mission include a number of high-profile investors ranging from biotech billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, to Linkedin's Jeff Weiner, to Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky.

Though still in the early stages of development, Before Brands products, which utiize a proprietary "Early Adaptive Tolerance blend of whole food proteins & Vitamin D" will work to stop allergens in their tracks and, as Dombkowski puts it, "harness the immune system to do our bidding."