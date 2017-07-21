Game of Thrones Fans Can Dine In Westeros at Comic-Con

Game of Thrones is massively popular and the show’s fans are some of the most obsessed with their show of choice. However, only those Game of Thrones fans in attendance at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con have the chance to take their fandom one step further by eating a meal inspired by the show while also dining in one of Game of Thrones’ many sets.

Xfinity’s pop-up TV Diner has recreated sets from HBO’s Game of Thrones, along with Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and Luke Cage, to fully immerse fans into the worlds of their favorite TV shows. Along with the detailed sets, the TV Diner menus are inspired by characters and events from each of the three shows and are prepared by YouTube chef Byron Talbott.

The Game of Thrones menu includes Direwolf Bread, King Robert Baratheon-inspired Wild Boar Jerky and Sansa’s Lemon Cake. Luke Cage fans can try out the Rocket Spring Rolls, Genghis Connie’s Veggie Chow Mein and Connie’s Fortune Cookies. Lastly, for Orange Is The New Black fans, the menu includes Chang’s Frito Fritters, Crazy Eyes’ Cherry Pie and Piper’s Candy Shiv.

While the Game of Thrones recipes reflect storylines mostly from the first few seasons, the remaining six episodes of this season will almost certainly offer some new inspiration for GOT fans to cook up, as well as plenty of fine Dornish wine to go around. Maybe even enough to fill out a second Game of Thrones cookbook.

But in the meantime, Xfinity’s TV Diner is located in the Petco Interactive Zone at 100 Park Blvd. and is open to the public from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PST until Saturday, July 22. If you want to put together your own immersive Game of Thrones dining experience at home, here are our suggestions for some great items to add to your feast.