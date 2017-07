Colonel Sanders Teams Up With Green Lantern For New Comic Book

Over the past few years, we’ve seen actors such as Rob Lowe, Norm Macdonald and Jim Gaffigan all portray Colonel Sanders, the legendary founder and face of KFC, in the brand's TV commercials. However, there's one medium you might not expect to see the Colonel pop up in: comic books.

Available exclusively at DC’s booth at SanDiego Comic-Con on July 19, as well as via digital download, Colonel Sanders is teaming up with a new member of the Justice League, this time Green Lantern, for the third issue of the KFC comic series.

In KFC #3 Across The Universe, the Colonel goes cosmic in a star-spanning quest to bring crunchy, spicy satisfaction to a hungry universe, only to face a "thieving varmint" who steals his space-bound Zinger chicken sandwiches. KFC #3 teams Green Lantern with the Colonel, who previously partnered with The Flash in the first issue of the series.