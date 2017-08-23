How the "Coffee Ring Effect" Is Being Harnessed to Improve Water Safety

Coffee rings may be kind of a pain when they stain your tabletop, but they can also do a lot of good as far as water safety is concerned. It turns out, the "coffee ring effect," the effect you see in coffee or wine stains that makes anything dissolved in a liquid gather around the edges when a puddle evaporates, may be a crucial part of getting people access to drinkable water. Basically, the patterns left by tap water when it evaporates give us a huge amount of information about what's in the water, which could make tap water analysis less expensive and much quicker.

The so-called coffee rings left by tap water are different for each water supply. As Rebecca Lahr, Ph.D., who has been studying the coffee ring effect for years, put it, "There is a stunning amount of information there to analyze. The residue patterns for tap water are like fingerprints that can be used to identify what's in a sample." Basically, the unique stain can tell us what solids are dissolved in the water, the alkalinity of the water (a measure of how well the water can neutralize acids), and the hardness of the water (how much calcium and magnesium the water contains; harder water makes cleaning anything more difficult).

So why is coffee ring analysis cheaper and faster than other methods of testing water? You can do it with a cell phone camera. Lahr's lab at Michigan State University let drops of water dry on low-cost aluminum substrates, then took cell phone photos of them through an inexpensive jeweler's loupe (you can buy jeweler's loupes for like $10 on Amazon).

The hope is that, with enough of these pictures taken, researchers can amass a library of different coffee ring effect patterns, so that, when we don't know what's in a water supply, we can compare it with what we already know. It could be essential to tipping us off when water needs more testing. So, next time you get a coffee stain on your paper, just know that those rings can actually save lives.