Coca-Cola Is Replacing Coke Zero with a New Drink

Coca-Cola announced today that they are phasing out Coke Zero and replacing it with a so-called “new and improved” drink called Coke Zero Sugar. The move comes as more and more cities in America are taxing soda as a way to battle the obesity crisis.

The no-calorie and sugar-free soda will have a redesigned red label and a revamped recipe that tastes more like original Coca-Cola, according to the company.

"It is a reinvention of Coke Zero," CEO James Quincey said in a call with investors, reports Business Insider.