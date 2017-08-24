Coca-Cola Is Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Vending Machines

Robots have already started taking over the world of beverages. We've seen artificial intelligence brew beer, come up with artsy-sounding names for craft beers, act as waiters for your beer order, and, in case you thought wine would be safe from the robot takeover, predict wine prices. Soon we may also see artificial intelligence infiltrate the world of soft drinks. In Australia, a team from Coca-Cola Amatil (Coca-Cola's manufacturer in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Samoa), is working on transforming vending machines to operate without anyone having to actually touch them.

According to Journey, Coca-Cola's in-house magazine, the team has now updated a machine in the town of Masterton, New Zealand so that, once it is cloud-connected, people can simply order a Coke using their phone. That includes, in theory, anyone in the world, meaning if you're in New York and your friend in New Zealand is having a rough day, you can order that friend a Coke right to where they are. The update also allows Coca-Cola to adjust pricing remotely, offer specials or discounts on products, and send restocking and sales information back to company automatically.

Customers would also be able to chat with Coca-Cola's bot via Facebook Messenger. That's where the AI specifically comes in: as the Coca-Cola Journey puts it, " Consumers could jump into personalized chats with Coca-Cola, as if they were communicating with a familiar bodega operator...Using data gathered through the consumer's Facebook activity, current location and tone of conversation, the AI bot will adopt a local dialect and attitude tailored to each user."

Perhaps the biggest innovation is that all of this technology is being applied to an existing vending machine. However, each upgrade takes about 45 minutes to complete, so with 26,000 machines operating in the Amatil territory, there's still a lot of human work to be done before everything becomes completely automated.