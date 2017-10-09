6 Coach Items Every Fashionable Food Lover Needs

As fall rolls in, the urge to be cozy, curl up with a blanket and a cup of cocoa or a hot toddy, pick up a Pumpkin Spice Latte, and break out your sweet potato pie recipe, will probably start to take over your life. Good thing Coach has you covered: Its fall line-up of bags, shoes, and sweaters will keep you stylish and warm as the weather gets chillier, and, more importantly, Coach has good news for people who love food as much as they love fashion: An ice cream sundae print appears on a sweater and a wallet, and shoes and bags are sprinkled with a charming cherry print. Yes, it is actually possible to out yourself as a dedicated foodie while still looking impeccably fashionable.

Here are six of our favorite Coach items that all fashion-forward food lovers need in their wardrobe.

Cherry Print Boots

Courtesy of COACH Inc

Glittery red and gold cherries on these boots—which are accented with shearling for extra warmth and come outfitted with a rubber sole—might make a comfortable, stylish footwear option once it starts raining, if you could bear to bring these beauties anywhere near the mud.

High Top Hiker in Cherry Print, $295 on coach.com

Cherry Print Clutch

Courtesy of COACH Inc

Complete your look with this feminine clutch printed with red, gold, and pink cherries.

Clutch in Glovetanned Leather with Cherry Print, $225 on coach.com

Sundae Sweater

Courtesy of COACH Inc

This black cashmere sweater is a tribute to a classic dessert that never goes out of style.

Sundae Intarsia Sweater, $595 on coach.com

Sundae Sweatshirt

Courtesy of COACH Inc

For days when you want to throw on a lighter version of the sweater, this bubblegum pink version is the perfect option; plus the sundae is embellished with sequins.

Embellished Sundae Sweatshirt, $350 on coach.com

Sundae Wallet

Courtesy of COACH Inc

Can’t get enough of the ice cream theme? Throw on your sequined sweater and pop this adorable card case, printed with its own Sundae into your purse.

Zip Card Case in Glovetanned Leather with Sundae, $95 on coach.com

Black Leather Backpack

Courtesy of COACH Inc

School is back in session, which means that you need some seriously stylish, yet practical, gear that can fit your books, wallet, phone, and of course, your lunch. This simple, sleek black leather backpack is perfect for the fall season (especially with Halloween right around the corner).

Campus Backpack in Polished Pebble Leather, $395 on coach.com