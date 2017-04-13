Clear Coffee is the Beverage Trend You Didn't Know You Needed

People are playing with coffee in all sorts of odd ways right now: There is coffee butter, espresso tonics, and whiskey-flavored beans. The latest coffee concoction to join their strange ranks? Clear coffee.

Video: Too Much Coffee, Not Enough Coffee

Two Slovakian brothers named David and Adam Nagy invented CLR CFF while living in London. They told The Evening Standard that as heavy coffee drinkers, they were tired of stained teeth.

“There was nothing on the market that would suit our needs so we decided to create our own recipe,” David said.

CLR CFF is made from “high quality Arabica coffee beans and pure water,” and doesn’t contain any “preservatives, artificial flavours, stabilizers, sugar or any other sweetener.”

It took the pair three months to come up with their recipe, and for now, they’re keeping their production process under wraps, but David promises that his coffee doesn’t contain any chemicals that consumers should be worried about.

The Evening Standard reports that despite it’s look, the coffee is strong, similar to a “potent cold brew,” and that one bottle should last an entire day.

You’d have to be pretty obsessed with caffeine to have CLR CFF delivered to your door. But if whitening toothpaste isn’t doing the trick for those coffee stains, you can order it online: It’ll cost you about $7.50 for a two pack, and $17.50 for a five pack. Right now it’s only available for purchase in a few stores in the UK.

The UK’s Metro news tried CLR CFF, and the reviews weren’t completely favorable: One staffer said “Imagine making coffee and then forgetting to wash it out. The next day, you add cold water to get the very last dregs of flavour out of the wet beans—and that’s what this tastes like.”

But another staff member might have the best case for trying this latest beverage trend.

“It would taste delicious with a splash of rum,” she said.