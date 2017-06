CIA Contractors Hacked Vending Machines and Stole $3,000 in Snacks

Some would-be spies who are really bad at their jobs were recently kicked out of the CIA for hacking into the agency's vending machines and stealing more than $3,000 worth of snacks, Buzzfeed reports.

Apparently, the CIA contractors unplugged the machines from their electronic payment system, called FreedomPay, and used so-called "unfunded FreedomPay cards" to purchase the snacks at no cost.

Could the CIA contractors afford the snacks? Most likely. Maybe they just wanted to show off their hacking skills – which turned out to be not such a great idea after all.