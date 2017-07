Sen. Schumer Calls on FDA to Investigate Fast Food Packaging Chemicals

Senator Chuck Schumer has called on the FDA to launch a formal investigation into the health effects of chemicals used in fast food packaging.

On Sunday, the New York senator released a letter he sent to the head of the FDA, Scott Gottlieb, asking that his organization look into phthalates, a type of chemical used to make more plastic more flexible, commonly found in the plastic used to store fast food.

Last year, one study found that urine samples provided by the participants who ate fast food contained said phthalates. Although the effects of this industrial chemical have yet to be verified, some researchers believe that phthalates can hinder development in children and damage reproductive health (these effects have only shown in experiments on laboratory animals so far). These chemicals can leak into fast food not just from the packaging it’s housed in, but also from the vinyl gloves that are worn by workers during the preparation and production of food.