Chrissy Teigen and Her Daughter Wore Matching Avocado Swimsuits and We Found Out Where to Buy Them

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna showed off their love of food and swimwear during a recent photoshoot for Teigen’s upcoming cookbook.

The model, author, and TV show host shared a photo of her and her 18-month-old daughter as they happily struck a pose in matching avocado-print swimsuits, which come from Mott50’s line of high-performance swimwear. Both look radiant in their respective one-pieces, and the photo (captioned “Last day of cookbook shooting!!”) serves as a sneak peek of potential book art for Cravings 2, the long-awaited follow-up to her 2016 release, Cravings: Recipes for All The Food You Want to Eat.

@chrissyteigen @littlelunalegend looking SO GORGEOUS and having the best time ever in our 🥑 Mini Mila and Kelly! Thank you for sharing - we are beyond thrilled!!!!!!! 🥑💕❤️😘 xx, the @mott50 team A post shared by Mott50 (@mott50) on Oct 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

The suits, which feature a variety of vibrant, eye-catching green hues and a number of patterns beyond its color-popping avocados, are quick-drying and certified with 50 UPF. The swimwear is typically upwards of $100, but Mott50 currently has the suits on sale. The "Mini Mila"—which Luna is modeling—is only $11 while Teigen’s "kelly" style suit is available for just $32.

In addition to posting the photo, Teigen also shared video of little Luna rocking her “Mini Mila” as she danced along to Beyoncé.

🥑🥑🥑 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

As for Teigen’s new cookbook, there aren’t too many details floating around about the Cravings follow-up. Back in November of last year, Teigen took to Instagram to announce she was back to “cookbookin'” and encouraged her followers to send her ideas of things they’d like to see recipes for in the book. Teigen even previewed several of the dishes she was considering including sweet potato wedges, the spicy Thai dish Yum Woon Sen, and Butternut Squash Salad.

During an interview with Refinery29 this past April, the actress and model revealed that while she was initially eager to get started on the Cravings follow-up, she had to take some time off to self-care following Luna’s birth and her postpartum depression. During the interview, she also announced plans to release the cookbook at the start of 2018. If the mother-daughter shoot is any indication, there will be an avocado dish in there we’re sure to crave.