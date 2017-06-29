Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies Sound Almost Too Good to Be True

What’s better than the nostalgia-inducing deliciousness of a Twinkie, fresh out of the wrapper? How about a chocolate cake Twinkie filled with peanut butter filling?

Yup, this isn’t just some made-up flavor we concocted in our spare time; it’s a very real flavor, and it’s on the way to supermarkets near you. According to a release published on Business Wire, Hostess Brands, Twinkies’ parent company, just announced the new combo. It comes about three months after the brand first unveiled Chocolate Cake Twinkies, which still contained the cream filling we all know and love, but swapped the yellow sponge cake exterior for chocolate. Which begged the question: What’s the difference between Chocolate Cake Twinkies and HoHos?

Now, there’s a clear difference: a peanut butter creme center.

“With Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies, we have paired America’s favorite flavor combination with America’s most beloved snack cake,” Burke Raine, Hostess Brands Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, commented in the release. “This peanut butter-filled treat comes on the heels of our recent introduction of Hostess Chocolate Cake Twinkies and is another a prime example of our efforts to embrace consumer flavor trends.”

The Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies will feature “the delectable pairing of sweet and salty flavors, as well as an irresistible creamy peanut butter texture.” And it’s already beginning to find its way to store shelves in both single-serve and multi-pack formats, just in case you’re willing to share.

Believe it or not, Americans have been enjoying Twinkies since 1930. At the time, you could buy two for just one nickel. It was such a sweet deal, in fact, that the snack has since become as ubiquitous and classically American as any other food. It’s no surprise they’ve lasted so long on store shelves—and not just because their shelf life is said to be so long that they could survive an apocalypse.

With all that said, we’re pretty sure Hostess knows what it’s doing, so we’re down to try any new flavors they throw our way. Plus, how can you go wrong with peanut butter?