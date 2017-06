Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies Sound Almost Too Good to Be True

What’s better than the nostalgia-inducing deliciousness of a Twinkie, fresh out of the wrapper? How about a chocolate cake Twinkie filled with peanut butter filling?

Yup, this isn’t just some made-up flavor we concocted in our spare time; it’s a very real flavor, and it’s on the way to supermarkets near you. According to a release published on Business Wire, Hostess Brands, Twinkies’ parent company, just announced the new combo. It comes about three months after the brand first unveiled Chocolate Cake Twinkies, which still contained the cream filling we all know and love, but swapped the yellow sponge cake exterior for chocolate. Which begged the question: What’s the difference between Chocolate Cake Twinkies and HoHos?

Now, there’s a clear difference: a peanut butter creme center.