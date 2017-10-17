Kellogg’s Is Making Chocolate Frosted Flakes

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes have long been advertised with the slogan “more than good, they’re gr-r-reat!” While a friendly tiger-approved “gr-r-reat” is a high bar, the Battle Creek-based cereal company may have just one-upped itself. Get ready, chocoholics, because the Kellogg's has just announced Chocolate Frosted Flakes are on their way.

The new recipe isn’t just a cocoa-fied take on the existing flakes you’re used to. The frosting has been reimagined from the ground up. A representative for the company explained in a statement that it was actually customers that were integral to creating the new product, saying, “Kellogg’s developed this cereal by working with fans to create the perfect chocolatey frosting from scratch by testing how different cocoas interact with the cereal flake and the milk left at the bottom of the bowl.”

Yes, that’s right. Other than delivering a chocolatey way to start your day in cereal form, the other benefit of the brand new flavor is that it will, as many other delicious cereals do, flavor your milk. And according to Kellogg’s, Chocolate Frosted Flakes (and the lucky milk that gets poured over them) sound pretty scrumptious, as a “rich, roasted cocoa frosting that coats golden, toasted flakes” will “deliver a crunchy, delicious chocolatey experience from the first bite to the final, sweet satisfying sip of leftover milk.” Boxes of Chocolate Frosted Flakes will be availble nationwide in November and retail between $4.69 and $5.79.

This isn’t the first time Kellogg’s has played with its signature Tony the Tiger-backed cereal. Cinnamon Frosted Flakes debuted around the same time last year. For fans of fruitier cereals, Kellogg's released limited-edition Unicorn Froot Loops earlier this year to U.K. stores, but stateside the brand also teamed up with State Bicycle Co. to create some sweet-looking Froot Loops bikes.

Then again, if Chocolate Frosted Flakes just isn't chocolate enough for you, may we suggest grabbing a box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes and dousing them with chocolate à la Jacques Torres.