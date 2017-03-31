Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

These Chocolates Inside of Real Eggshells Are Perfect Easter Gifts

Food & Wine: mignon chocolate egg

© Finndeli Ltd / www.Finndeli.com
By Joey Skladany Posted March 31, 2017

They were once a gift to Russian royalty.

If there's one thing Europeans always get right, it's their undeniably delicious array of chocolates and candy. Thus, it's no surprise that Finland has been creating what could potentially put all of our beloved Easter confections like chocolate bunnies, Reese's eggs and Peeps to shame.  

Meet the Mignon (no, not the filet): an almond-hazelnut chocolate nougat inside of a real eggshell. 

Related

brightcove-video:5088482324001

According to Dr. Grub, nearly two million eggs are sold each year in a country with just five million people. At less than two euros a pop, the seasonal treat is handmade by food corporation Fazer, founded by German chocolate maker Karl Fazer who set up shop just north of Finland's capital of Helsinki. 

Food & Wine: chocolate egg

© Oy Karl Fazer Ab

Mignons are carefully manufactured by pouring the chocolate and nut recipe into an actual eggshell. The small opening is then sealed with a mixture of sugar and rice protein. You're obviously not supposed to eat the eggshell itself, but bodybuilders and others who have experience with that type of thing are more than welcome to do so. 

It is also said that mignons are served best when kept at room temperature, but only after being placed briefly in the refrigerator just prior to serving (a cooler shell breaks and peels easier). The delicacy, which originated in 1869, is so coveted by Europeans around the holidays that it was once delivered to the Tsar of Russia. 

We'd still be more impressed with a hen that lays actual chocolate eggs—a golden goose, of sorts—but these certainly look like they'd make an excellent addition to any Easter basket. At the very least, they're certainly a better alternative to the pastel-colored foil eggs we have grown accustomed to in the states. Those are a real pain in the cotton tail to unwrap and enjoy. 

Previous
This Year’s Best Food April Fool’s Day Pranks
Next
This Distillery Just Got a Patent for a Process That Ages Whiskey in a Week
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.