These Chocolates Inside of Real Eggshells Are Perfect Easter Gifts

If there's one thing Europeans always get right, it's their undeniably delicious array of chocolates and candy. Thus, it's no surprise that Finland has been creating what could potentially put all of our beloved Easter confections like chocolate bunnies, Reese's eggs and Peeps to shame.

Meet the Mignon (no, not the filet): an almond-hazelnut chocolate nougat inside of a real eggshell.

According to Dr. Grub, nearly two million eggs are sold each year in a country with just five million people. At less than two euros a pop, the seasonal treat is handmade by food corporation Fazer, founded by German chocolate maker Karl Fazer who set up shop just north of Finland's capital of Helsinki.

© Oy Karl Fazer Ab

Mignons are carefully manufactured by pouring the chocolate and nut recipe into an actual eggshell. The small opening is then sealed with a mixture of sugar and rice protein. You're obviously not supposed to eat the eggshell itself, but bodybuilders and others who have experience with that type of thing are more than welcome to do so.

It is also said that mignons are served best when kept at room temperature, but only after being placed briefly in the refrigerator just prior to serving (a cooler shell breaks and peels easier). The delicacy, which originated in 1869, is so coveted by Europeans around the holidays that it was once delivered to the Tsar of Russia.

We'd still be more impressed with a hen that lays actual chocolate eggs—a golden goose, of sorts—but these certainly look like they'd make an excellent addition to any Easter basket. At the very least, they're certainly a better alternative to the pastel-colored foil eggs we have grown accustomed to in the states. Those are a real pain in the cotton tail to unwrap and enjoy.