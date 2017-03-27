Search form
British Supermarket Sells Cheese and Chocolate Egg for Easter

Food & Wine: cheese and chocolate egg

© Michael Wissing / Diana Miller / Getty Images
By Adam Campbell-Schmitt Posted March 27, 2017

This treat sounds like a mixed basket.

There are some people who just don’t like chocolate all that much. (No, we’re not sure what’s wrong with them either, but to each their own.) If you find yourself leaning more toward Team Savory, supermarket chain Iceland Foods has the perfect Easter treat for you: a cheese and white chocolate egg called the Cheaster Egg.

brightcove-video:5137154956001

The sweet and cheesy seasonal item was the subject of an online poll that UK-based grocery chain Iceland Foods held on their Facebook page. Fans had their choice between a cheddar egg with white chocolate curls or a Wensleydale egg with white chocolate and raspberry curls. Wensleydale won out, and it’s probably for the best as the light-colored cheese has a mild, slightly sweet flavor. Granted, we’re talking white chocolate here, so while the concept of “cheese and chocolate” sounds a little unappealing, the cheddar could actual fare well with a less cocoa-y counterpart.

https://www.facebook.com/icelandfoods/posts/10154392311158137:0

Which of Ford Farm's Cheaster Eggs do YOU think should hit our shelves for Easter? React with ❤ for Wensleydale with...

Posted by Iceland Foods on Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Iceland Foods sports over 800 locations in the UK alone, and a few dozen more in nine other countries globally. The chain focuses mostly on frozen foods, but does offer some fresh produce and other perishables including the Cheaster Eggs. Each egg retails for £3, or about USD $3.75. 

Video: Hand-Painted Chocolates From Stick With Me Sweets

It’s not the first time cheese has danced down the candy aisle. A Japanese company once offered wine and cheese pairing gummies. And earlier this year, a cheese company started selling strawberry, grape and fruit punch flavors to the delight/chagrin of the Internet. Of course, if there’s no room in your Easter basket for sweets, The Sun also points out that there’s an all-cheese egg available for your hunting pleasure. The Cheester Egg (don’t confuse the two) is made entirely of Napier cheese, which was voted “London’s favourite cheese” in 2015. Those eggs sell for a heftier £14.95, so probably best not to hide them by the dozen.

[h/t The Sun]

