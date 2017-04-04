This Chocolate Baby Groot May Be Too Cute to Eat

Marvel fans shared a collective "aww" over the the introduction of Baby Groot in the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer, but a chocolate Baby Groot may just be more adorable than its CGI counterpart. (Or at least your new favorite substitute for chocolate Easter bunnies this year.)

UK-based chocolatier Laura Miller of Sugar Spice Cakes is the mastermind behind the six and a half pound sculpture made entirely of white and milk chocolate. In what took seven hours to complete, this two-minute and ten-second time lapse video on YouTube shows the painstakingly detailed process of bringing everyone's favorite tree creature to life. It also reveals how lulling Blue Suede's "Hooked on a Feeling" can be when set to repetitive movements like molding, scraping and painting.

In what must certainly feel like the ultimate compliment, Miller's edible work of art caught the attention of Galaxy's director, James Gunn, who shared the link on Twitter.

This isn't Miller's first foray into the world of delicious odes to comic book characters and pop culture icons. Her channel features an impressive Joker and Harley Quinn chocolate sculpture, a Nightmare Before Christmas cake, as a hilariously accurate Salt BAE cake adorned with head busts of other famous internet memes.

Should you want to become an expert in culinary arts and crafts, Miller sells 45-minute long tutorials on Vimeo to walk you through each step. There's no guarantee that you'll come away with the skills necessary to do what she does, but you can at least take a stab at some of your own favorite superheroes in dessert form. In fact, we're already envisioning a Spider Man soufflé, Thor brownie and Hulk Jell-O mold right now.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5.