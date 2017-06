Chicken Prices Could Go Up Because the Birds Don't Feel Like Breeding

It's can be easy to dissociate "the birds and the bees" from the meat and poultry you buy at the supermarket, but apparently said birds just aren't in the mood right now, and that could lead to a possible meat shortage.

As reported by Consumerist, the birds simply don't seem to be interested in reproducing—and researchers aren't entirely clear on why. It's likely a result of natural selection, though: Due to our demand for all things chicken, breeders began mating large roosters with large hens. Now, "some birds are so top-heavy that they may not be all that interested in breeding," the outlet explained. "And there’s now an older breeding population of roosters and hens that are less likely to produce viable eggs."

If we'd only known our beloved poultry dishes were in danger, we would never have put up with wasteful products like Chicken Chips and chicken-flavored chocolate. But, alas, hindsight is 20/20, and Chicken Chips are delicious.