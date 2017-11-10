'Worst Shift Ever' Web Series Animates Chefs' Real Life Kitchen Nightmares

ChefsFeed has brought its series of chef's tales of woe back for 2017, and released the first in a new series of episodes about even more awful things that have happened while cooking on the job. Featuring various chefs from around the country, each new installment sees a culinary expert sharing their hilarious or horrific (but always somehow relatable) tales of a shift-gone-bad. Each story is narrated by the very chef it happened to and then animated by a talented artist selected for that story. In 2017’s first two-minute installment, “Ego in an Eggshell,” Los Angeles-based chef Michael Voltaggio of ink.well recounts letting his ego get him in way over his head.

Ego in an Eggshell That moment when you catch your first big break and your ego is like: hold my beer. Let Michael Voltaggio of ink.well explain, with fantabulous animation from Cole Ott. Don't forget to follow the show page for new episodes every week! Posted by Worst Shift Ever on Monday, November 6, 2017

Brooklyn-based animator and illustrator Cole Ott is behind the video’s mix of bright, colorful, and rather emotive art, which brings to life Voltaggio’s stressful experience making a duck egg dish for a hotel’s New Year’s Eve event. The first time Voltaggio was tasked with leading one of the hotel’s holiday dinners, he made quite the overzealous move by choosing a dish that featured ingredients he had never worked with. After one simple thing goes wrong, it quickly becomes a more complicated domino effect that finds Voltaggio in a bind he’s not sure he can get out of.

Like last year’s episodes, which focused on one chef’s rather bloody night, one’s waffle-gone bad experience, and another’s steak crisis during a wedding weekend, “Ego in an Eggshell” shows how chefs deal with some of the toughest and most terrifying of circumstances. It also reveals how being a good cook is about more than just knowing how to make a good meal.

To see how Voltaggio made it through his shift, you’ll have to watch the episode over on the Worst Shift Ever Facebook page.