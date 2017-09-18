Cheez-It Wants You to Choose Its Best Football-Themed Flavor

No gameday get-together is complete without a box of Cheez-Its. Sure, if you don't have pizza and Buffalo wings, you're kind of phoning it in. And granted, Doritos are probably a more traditional snack choice. But Cheez-Its are pretty darn good. If every time you showed up at a friend's house they brought you a bowl of Cheez-Its, you'd stay good friends with that person. Of course, as this confusing rant proves, Cheez-It probably has a bit of room to prove its football party rep. So it makes sense that for the snack cracker's latest incarnation, the brand has released three new flavors "inspired by tailgate favorites."

Exclusively for the start of football season, Cheez-Its has launched Cheese Pizza, Cheeseburger and Cheddar Nacho varieties of the cheese-flavored crackers. This isn't to say Cheez-It was short on flavors to begin with. According to the cracker's website, the brand currently has 30 products in its portfolio not even including these new additions. Cheez-Its come in the classic "Baked Snack Crackers" form, as well as a variety of "Grooves," "Snack Mixes" and "Sandwich Crackers." In that first group alone, you have Original, Baby Swiss, Cheddar Jack, Colby, Italian Four Cheese, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Provolone, White Cheddar, Reduced Fat White Cheddar, Bacon & Cheddar Duoz, Jalapeno & Cheddar Duoz, Hot & Spicy, Whole Grain, Scrabble Junior, Star Wars, Big, and (the best Cheez-Its) Extra Toasty.

So why does Cheez-It need three more flavors? It clearly doesn't, so thankfully, these new tailgate Cheez-Its come with an additional promotion: the "Flavor Playoffs." Cheez-It fans are being encouraged to "choose the Flavor Playoffs champ" by going online and voting for their favorite football-focused flavor. Whichever new flavor gets the most votes will be "here to stay" – or at least will be around longer than the loser. You can also tweet your vote – for those of you who prefer transparency in your Cheez-It elections.