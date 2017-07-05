Cheesecake Factory Adds Funfetti Cake as Its Newest Flavor

Any way you slice it, cheesecake always sounds like a good idea to us. Lemony, layered, salted, no-bake,chocolate-y—whatever the flavor, we’ll take it.

But this month, thanks to a fun announcement from The Cheesecake Factory, there’s even more reason to get excited by the prospect of creamy, delicious cake. On July 30, in celebration of National Cheesecake Day, the brand will be doling out slices for half their normal price at all of its 193 restaurants nationwide. (Before you begin trying to figure out how many slices you can feasibly enjoy before your pants explode, just be aware that the deal is only good for one slice per guest.)

The celebration will continue through the end of July 31, which means you’ve got two full days to enjoy a discounted slice.

“National Cheesecake Day has become an annual tradition at The Cheesecake Factory, and we look forward to it all year,” commented David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated in an exclusive press release to Food & Wine. He added that the brand’s not stopping there. They’ll also be offering a brand new flavor of cheesecake, which they’re dubbing “Celebration Cheesecake.”

Yes, the chain already offers a whopping 30 flavors of cheesecake. But this one does sound pretty good in its own right: It will feature layers of the brand’s original flavor cheesecake and vanilla cake with strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla mousse, all topped with cream cheese frosting and brightly colored edible “confetti.” That’s right, it’s like a birthday cake that includes bonus cheesecake.

Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Sounds like a unicorn-inspired design to us—a fact that we’re sure won’t go unnoticed by Instagram users across the country.

And as if the deal wasn’t already sweet enough, the brand also plans to donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the country’s biggest hunger relief organization, for every slice sold through the month of August. Since 2008, the restaurant chain has successfully donated more than $4.2 million to the organization.

A half-off deal, a new flavor, and a charitable contribution to boot? What other excuses do you need to indulge?