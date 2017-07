Cheesecake Factory Adds Funfetti Cake as Its Newest Flavor

Any way you slice it, cheesecake always sounds like a good idea to us. Lemony, layered, salted, no-bake,chocolate-y—whatever the flavor, we’ll take it.

But this month, thanks to a fun announcement from The Cheesecake Factory, there’s even more reason to get excited by the prospect of creamy, delicious cake. On July 30, in celebration of National Cheesecake Day, the brand will be doling out slices for half their normal price at all of its 193 restaurants nationwide. (Before you begin trying to figure out how many slices you can feasibly enjoy before your pants explode, just be aware that the deal is only good for one slice per guest.)

The celebration will continue through the end of July 31, which means you’ve got two full days to enjoy a discounted slice.