Kelsey Grammer Is Opening a Brewery

Growing up, I watched a lot more episodes of Cheers than Frazier. Maybe that’s why I prefer to think of Dr. Frasier Crane more as a barfly than a radio host. But for actor Kelsey Grammer’s latest real-life endeavor, his Cheers experience will certainly be more relevant: The former sitcom star has confirmed he’s opening a new brewery in New York state.

Rumors that Grammer was planning a brewery have been around for over a year now. Last March, Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association, posted a photo with Grammer to his social media accounts, writing, “Hey, look who's opening a brewery in New York State.” Those posts were eventually pulled, but this week, during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Frasier actor spoke openly about the project.

“I’m starting a brewery,” he said on the show (stunning Kelly Ripa for some reason). “We’re working on it,” he continued. “It’s very hard because it’s in a watershed, so you have to do a lot of stuff for water treatment, waste disposal, all that stuff. And it’s important, so we’re doing that, so it’s taking a little while, so we’ve actually started the beer first, which will be released in a little while: Faith American Ale.” He said the first tasting was on July 21, though no public opening or release dates are mentioned.