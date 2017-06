7 Ways to Turn Your Morning Cup of Coffee into an Act of Kindness

Sometimes we need an extra cup of coffee in the morning to serve as pick-me-up. And some mornings, it's just not enough. But there's another way to get a boost from your cup of joe without upping the caffeine. Many coffee bean sellers are giving a portion of their sales to charities and other great causes, so you can feel even better about pouring that second mugful. Here are seven coffee companies that you can buy from that'll make you feel like a good person.

Coffee That Saves Dogs

Courtesy of Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.

With Grounds and Hounds Coffee Co., 20% of the proceeds are donated to animal rescue groups. Coffee options include the "Morning Walk Breakfast Blend" and the "Paper & Slippers Blend."

Coffee that Makes No Profit and Helps Lots of People

If you think donating 20% is pretty generous, Cozzee takes it to the next level: 100% of profits are donated to Cozzee's causes. When you buy a Cozzee coffee, you can choose which of its seven causes (Water & Wells, Food & Farming, Shirt & Shoes, Shelter & Stability, Health & Healing, Rescue & Restoration, or Justice & Jury) you want to donate to. Plus, they're super transparent about where their coffees are sourced from.