Champagne Six-Packs Have Arrived Just in Time for Picnic Season

Real talk: Champagne at picnics can be a pain to pull off. Because we're pretty sure that lugging a huge glass bottle all the way to the beach or park does not go over well.

Well, regardless, now it is. Just in time for all your Memorial Day vacations and roadtrips and other general excursions, Moët is offering tiny bottles of Champagne in six-packs. That means you and all your friends can tote around individual portions of the stuff without having to worry about toting around a massive, heavy bottle. Brilliant.

The six-packs have been dubbed the Moët Mini Share Pack. Cute name, right? Within each box come six 187-milliliter bottles of Moët’s classic Imperial Brut Champagne, and the innovative packaging seems as though it'd allow you to carry the box around using makeshift cardboard handles (just as you would a six-pack of beer). Each bottle also comes with "golden flute toppers," which mean you don't even have to bring cups.

That is, if you don't plan on drinking straight out of the bottle.

If all of this sounds too good to be true...it sort of is. The packs are available nationwide, but only if you shell out a cool $100.

Yikes.

Still, you've got to admit that bubbly drinks make any special occasion feel more festive, and the mini bottles are just plain adorable. As Moët promised in a press release, "This new take on the classic six-pack is the perfect way to elevate any celebration, allowing guests to enjoy their own personal bottle of Champagne."

Anyway, if you'd rather not empty out your entire wallet, you can always head to New Orleans instead and try a single serving of mini Champagne at the Moët & Chandon vending machine.