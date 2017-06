‘Certified Independent Craft’ Seal Coming Soon to Beers Near You

As anticipated, 2017 has shaped up to be one of the most intriguing years yet in the ongoing battle between “craft beer” and “big beer.” We’ve seen the craft community revolt over brewery buyouts, controversy over some of big beer’s interesting investment choices, and the Great American Beer Festival box out the big boys from sponsorships – just to name a few of this year’s headlines. Now, the craft beer trade group the Brewers Association has announced it really wants to put its stamp on what is and isn’t a craft beer – literally. Today, the BA introduced an official “independent craft brewer seal,” a logo that brewers can add to their packaging to identify themselves as a true “craft brewer” as defined by the Brewers Association.

“As Big Beer acquires former craft brands, beer drinkers have become increasingly confused about which brewers remain independent,” said Bob Pease, president & CEO of the Brewers Association in a statement. “Beer lovers are interested in transparency when it comes to brewery ownership. This seal is a simple way to provide that clarity—now they can know what’s been brewed small and certified independent.”

Courtesy of Brewers Association

According to the BA, this new seal will be “available for use free of charge by any of the more than 5,300 small and independent American craft brewers that have a valid TTB Brewer’s Notice, meet the BA’s craft brewer definition, and sign a license agreement.” That goes for BA members and non-members alike.