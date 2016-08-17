Celebs Invade Restaurant Kitchens on New Series

Personal chefs, fine dining, craft services, nutritionists, food delivery, dieticians—you'd think that with all the ways celebrities can feed themselves, they'd never have to set foot in the kitchen. But this fall, Erin Andrews, Colin Hanks, Alyson Hannigan, Mindy Kaling, Minka Kelly, and Busy Philipps are teaming up with their favorite chefs to take over kitchens in some of America's best restaurants—and all their culinary adventures will be documented for TV, on Food Network's new show, Star Plates.

"The stars might be used to on-screen drama, but it does not compare to the reality and fast pace of a professional kitchen," said Food Network and Cooking Channel's SVP of Programming Didi O'Hearn in a statement.

The new reality show series will feature one celeb each week, learning to cook restaurant meals, and serving them to paying customers. Mindy Kaling will team up with Marcus Samuelsson to make Fried Chicken Royale at Red Rooster in New York City; sportscaster Erin Andrews will work the lunch rush with

Susan Feniger at Los Angeles' Border Grill; How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan will team up with Michael Voltaggio to wield blowtorches and liquid nitrogen at his acclaimed eatery Ink; Fargo actor Colin Hanks will work at LA's Animal with Vinny Dotola; Minka Kelly will construct a chocolate souffle in Geoffrey Zakarian's kitchen at Georgie in Beverly Hills; and Busy Philipps will work with Dakota Weiss at Estrella.

Food Network’s Star Plates premieres September 27th.