Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Celebs Invade Restaurant Kitchens on New Series

Food & Wine: Food Network Star Plates

Courtesy of Food Network
By Danica Lo Posted August 17, 2016

They'll be judged by the paying public on Food Network's latest reality show.

Personal chefs, fine dining, craft services, nutritionists, food delivery, dieticians—you'd think that with all the ways celebrities can feed themselves, they'd never have to set foot in the kitchen. But this fall, Erin Andrews, Colin Hanks, Alyson Hannigan, Mindy Kaling, Minka Kelly, and Busy Philipps are teaming up with their favorite chefs to take over kitchens in some of America's best restaurants—and all their culinary adventures will be documented for TV, on Food Network's new show, Star Plates.

Related

"The stars might be used to on-screen drama, but it does not compare to the reality and fast pace of a professional kitchen," said Food Network and Cooking Channel's SVP of Programming Didi O'Hearn in a statement.

The new reality show series will feature one celeb each week, learning to cook restaurant meals, and serving them to paying customers. Mindy Kaling will team up with Marcus Samuelsson to make Fried Chicken Royale at Red Rooster in New York City; sportscaster Erin Andrews will work the lunch rush with

Susan Feniger at Los Angeles' Border Grill; How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan will team up with Michael Voltaggio to wield blowtorches and liquid nitrogen at his acclaimed eatery Ink; Fargo actor Colin Hanks will work at LA's Animal with Vinny Dotola; Minka Kelly will construct a chocolate souffle in Geoffrey Zakarian's kitchen at Georgie in Beverly Hills; and Busy Philipps will work with Dakota Weiss at Estrella.

Food Network’s Star Plates premieres September 27th.

Previous
9 Recipes for Crispy Croquettes
Next
12 Epic Wines to Drink When You Get a Promotion
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.