Casting Call: We're Looking for the Next Big HSN Star

This fall, Food & Wine and HSN will debut our brand new collaboration: a range of editor-designed and test-kitchen-approved cookware, cutlery, kitchen tools and accessories, small kitchen appliances and more. We've been working on these products for so long, we can't wait to show them to you guys! The only thing we're missing? On-air talent to demonstrate and showcase our new line of products on HSN and HSN.com.

That's why we're asking you for help. Could you be the next big HSN star?

Here's what we're looking for: We're searching for a food enthusiast—someone with fresh ideas, who can create an on-air dinner party atmosphere that's full of excitement—the kind of party that you wake up talking about the next morning.

You are: Between the ages of 30 and 50 and comfortable speaking on-camera. We're looking for real people who have a passion for food and are true food and entertaining enthusiasts. Is the kitchen your happy place? You don't have to be a trained chef, but you'll need to know your way around a kitchen. Making that connection between the kitchen and the viewer at home will be essential. Having an established social media following is a plus—but if you don't have a social following you will still be considered.