11 Candy Corn Accessories for True Halloween Candy Fans

One of the best parts of Halloween is that it's the only time of year that you can admit to liking candy corn (or spend a good portion of October complaining about it without sounding insane). Sport your appreciation of the best-worst Halloween candy with these delightful clothes and accessories. Then, on Wednesday, you can go back to pretending you hate candy corn.

All-Over Candy Corn T-Shirt

Courtesy of Amazon

Shout your candy corn love loudly to the world with this bold all-over printed candy corn t-shirt from Old Glory.

Emoji Wink Candy Corn T-Shirt

Courtesy of Amazon

Or you could be a little more playful about it with this winking emoji t-shirt, except that instead of the usual round smiley face it's a candy corn.

Candy Corn Patterned Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

In true Halloween fashion, you can bare some skin while sporting your holiday spirit with this surprisingly short candy corn dress.

Ombre Candy Corn Cover-Up

Courtesy of Amazon

If you want something a little more subtle on all accounts, you can go for this ombre dress. It's understated enough in its homage to candy corn that you'll even have plausible deniability when talking to your candy snob friends. ("What? Oh wow, I guess it does kind of look like candy corn. Oops.")

Candy Corn Skinny Tie

Courtesy of Amazon

To incorporate your candy corn love into your workplace attire, try this delightfully bold candy corn-printed tie.

Candy Corn Infinity Scarf

Courtesy of Amazon

For a more fall-forward approach to candy corn neckwear, try this fun gauze infinity scarf.

Candy Corn Crew Socks

Courtesy of Amazon

Maybe you don't want to look quite so obviously Halloween-obsessed at work. These striped candy corn socks will work the holiday spirit into your outfit without calling attention to themselves—at first glance, they pretty much just look like regular socks.

Candy Corn Printed Leggings

Courtesy of Amazon

On the other hand, these printed candy corn leggings scream, "Yeah, I love candy corn! So freaking what?"

Candy Corn Embroidered Baseball Cap

Courtesy of Amazon

For that matter, if you want to be decked out in candy corn from your head to your toes, you're going to need a candy corn hat. This baseball cap should do the trick.

Candy Corn Dangling Earrings

Courtesy of Amazon

Even your earlobes can be in the holiday spirit with these charming little glass bead candy corn earrings.

Candy Corn Ballet Flats

Courtesy of Amazon

And as for the toes part of the head-to-toe equation, these candy corn ballet flats are the perfect Halloween footwear.